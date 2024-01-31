Open Extended Reactions

England U23-international Laura Blindkilde Brown has played eight times for Aston Villa this season. Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

WSL title hopefuls Manchester City are closing in on the transfer deadline day signing of Laura Blindkilde Brown from Aston Villa, sources have told ESPN.

City are keen to bolster their options following the news star midfielder and record signing Jill Roord has ruptured her ACL, and they have turned to 20-year-old Blinkilde Brown with sources telling ESPN they are set to pay in the region of £200,000 for her.

The transfer deadline in the WSL closes on Wednesday evening but sources have told ESPN they expect this deal to go through in time. Blindkilde Brown has played eight times for Villa in the WSL this term and represented England at under-23 level.

Villa are understood to be looking at the loan market for potential replacements but face a race against time to bolster their squad.

Reports in the Daily Mail say City are also looking to bring in promising Republic of Ireland international Tara O'Hanlon from Peamount United.