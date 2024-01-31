Open Extended Reactions

England U23-international Laura Blindkilde Brown has played eight times for Aston Villa this season. Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

WSL title hopefuls Manchester City completed the transfer deadline day signing of Laura Blindkilde Brown from Aston Villa.

City turned to 20-year-old Blinkilde Brown to bolster their options following the news star midfielder and record signing Jill Roord has ruptured her ACL. Sources told ESPN the deal could be worth £200,000.

"I'm really excited to be here. It's a big step in my career but I'm really excited to see what comes," Blindkilde Brown said.

"It's a new challenge for me. Obviously, I've been at Villa a lot of my career but it's something new and I'll be training with some of the best players in the world.

"I think the style of play here is really suited to me. Hopefully it just develops me even more in my career."

Blindkilde Brown has played eight times for Villa in the WSL this term and represented England at under-23 level.

City also moved late to bring in promising Republic of Ireland international Tara O'Hanlon from Peamount United.