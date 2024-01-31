Craig Burley believes Marcus Rashford "needs to have a look at himself" after being left out of Man United's FA Cup squad. (2:21)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has defended his decision to punish Marcus Rashford and insisted players "need discipline" to be able to perform.

Rashford was hit with a fine after visiting a Belfast nightclub last week before telling the club he was too ill to train.

It's not the first run-in Ten Hag has had with a player during his time at Old Trafford following spats with Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho but the Dutchman insists he will not change his approach when it comes to managing his squad.

"In football, you need discipline and that's on the pitch but also off the pitch," Ten Hag told a news conference on Wednesday.

"There is a line and every player, every professional knows this. They know what is required. We have to focus on winning football games and that's well that matters and every top professional knows what is required."

Following a meeting between Ten Hag and Rashford on Monday, United released a statement saying the England forward had "taken responsibility" for his actions and would be available for the trip to Wolves on Thursday.

When pushed on Rashford's reaction to the incident, Ten Hag remained tight-lipped.

"He has taken responsibility and for the rest it's an internal matter, case closed," he said.

Asked a further question about whether Rashford's behaviour showed a "lack of respect" towards his manager, Ten Hag said: "It's nothing to do with that. As I said, case closed."

After scoring 30 goals last season, Rashford has struggled for form this term, scoring just four times in 26 games. However, he's scored two goals and registered two assists in his last three games and Ten Hag is hopeful the 26-year-old can carry it on.

"There is a developing, strong bond between Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Højlund and we want to continue that process," he said.