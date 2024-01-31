Open Extended Reactions

Jessie Fleming made 13 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this season. Getty

Portland Thorns have confirmed the signing of Canada international Jessie Fleming from Chelsea.

ESPN reported the transfer on Jan. 24, with Fleming moving to the NWSL club for a fee in the region of £250,000 ($318,575). This would see it rival the biggest fees ever spent by a NWSL club on a transfer, with other high-priced deals exceeding that with add-ons, but it remains a statement signing.

"I am very excited to be joining the Portland Thorns. More than anything, I am looking forward to being a part of the incredible community surrounding the team that is so often talked about with Portland," Fleming said.

"I feel honored to represent these people and this city, and cannot wait to get started."

Chelsea have already spent most of that fee in recruiting Levante's Mayra Ramírez this window. Ramirez will help fill the void left by Sam Kerr's ACL injury.

Midfielder Fleming -- who scored for Canada in the 2021 Olympics women's final -- joined Chelsea in 2020 and won three Women's Super League titles at the club alongside three FA Cups and the Conti Cup in 2021.

"As we continue to pursue championships, it is important for us to bring in players with championship mindsets, which Jessie has, both with club and country," Thorns General Manager Karina LeBlanc said.

"After speaking with Jessie it became very clear that the Thorns are an organization she has admired from afar, she understands how uniquely rare and special this community, fan base and team is."

Head coach Mike Norris is confident Fleming will bring a range of attributes to the squad.

"Adding a player of Jessie's caliber is a big step for us as we continue to build the roster for 2024 and beyond," Norris said.

"Jessie has great ability to connect and create in midfield, which makes her a very dynamic option for us in the middle of the field. Her eye for a final pass will be a great asset for our front line. Add in her physical capabilities to go box-to-box, we feel that we have acquired a very complete world class midfielder."

Fleming will link up with the likes of United States women's national team internationals Sophia Smith and Becky Sauerbrunn at Portland, and her Canada teammates Janine Beckie and Christine Sinclair.

She previously played collegiately at UCLA where she was a two-time MAC Hermann Trophy finalist and three-time All-American, recording 25 goals and 22 assists in 75 matches for the Bruins.