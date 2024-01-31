Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri has joined Granada on loan, the clubs announced Thursday.

The 22-year-old has signed a temporary deal until the end of the season after undergoing a medical on Wednesday.

Pellistri has made 14 appearances for United this season, but has been allowed to leave with Erik ten Hag's side facing a lighter fixture list in the second half of the campaign after being eliminated from European competition before Christmas.

His move to Granada will be his third loan move since joining United from Penarol in 2020 following two spells with Alaves.

Pellistri is the latest player to leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window, following Donny van de Beek, Jadon Sancho, Sergio Reguilón, Hannibal Mejbri, Daniel Gore, Álvaro Fernández and Joe Hugill out of the door.

With Ten Hag no longer able to call on Pellistri, it is likely that Amad will stay beyond the deadline despite interest in taking the 21-year-old on loan.

United are short of options up front, particularly after Anthony Martial was ruled out for more than two months because of a groin injury.

It leaves Ten Hag with just Rasmus Højlund, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho as his only senior forwards but it is unlikely the club will sanction a late move for another attacking player before the deadline.

Financial Fair Play concerns means that United's budget is tight and instead the recruitment team are focusing on preparing for the summer window -- the first under the direct guidance of new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team.