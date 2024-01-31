Julien Laurens reacts to AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan walking off the field after being subjected to racist chants by Udinese fans during an Italian Serie A game. (1:53)

Udinese won't have to play in an empty stadium Saturday against Monza after the Italian soccer federation reduced on appeal the club's punishment for racist abuse aimed at AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan by some fans.

Instead, Udinese will play their next two home matches with only one end of the stadium closed. The federation did not say why the punishment was reduced Wednesday.

Maignan, who is Black, walked off the field after being subjected to what he later said were monkey noises in a recent game. The 28-year-old goalkeeper was joined by his teammates and the match was suspended for about five minutes. They returned and Milan went on to win 3-2.

The former Lille keeper, who came up in PSG's youth program, received widespread support from the soccer world and issued a statement calling for authorities to take stronger action.

There have been numerous racist incidents in Italian and European soccer for years, with victims in Italy including Kevin-Prince Boateng, Mario Balotelli and Romelu Lukaku.

This month, Lazio was sanctioned with a one-match partial stadium closure for racist chants directed at Lukaku.