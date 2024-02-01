Open Extended Reactions

Asisat Oshoala has left Barcelona to join NWSL expansion team Bay FC, the clubs announced Thursday.

Oshoala, 29, has signed a contract with the San Francisco Bay Area-based club through 2026, with an option to extend for the 2027 season. She will occupy an international roster spot.

"To have the opportunity to add a player of Asisat's quality, experience and winning pedigree to our roster is an exciting and important day for the club and the NWSL," Bay FC general manager Lucy Rushton said.

"She brings a top-class mentality to the field combined with pace and technical ability that allows her to lead the line, while also giving those players around her the license to be creative and thrive in space. Asisat is a proven goal scorer at the most elite levels of World football, and she comes here to continue that with Bay FC."

Asisat Oshoala helped Barcelona win the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League. Photo by Catherine Ivill - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The Nigeria striker joined Barcelona from Dalian Quanjian in China in 2019, having spent time in England's Women's Super League with Liverpool and Arsenal.

Oshoala, a six-time African Player of the Year, won four Liga F titles, two UEFA Women's Champions Leagues and three Copas de la Reina during her time with the Catalan giants.

"To my beloved Barcelona," she wrote in an Instagram post announcing her departure to Bay FC.

"As I bid farewell to this incredible team and the city that has been my home for the past 5 years, I am filled with mixed emotions. It has been an absolute honor and privilege to wear the Barcelona jersey and represent this prestigious club.

"Since joining the team in 2019, I have had the opportunity to be a part of some of the most memorable moments in the club's history. Together, we have lifted several trophies and these achievements are a testament to hard work, dedication and I feel privileged to have been a part of this team.

"But beyond the trophies and accolades, what I will cherish most are the relationships I have built with some of my teammates, coaches, staff and the amazing fans. You have become my family and I will forever be grateful for the love and support you have shown me.

"Thank you for everything. You have given me more than I could have ever imagined and I will always be a proud representative of this incredible club."

Oshoala scored 107 goals in 149 appearances for Barcelona, making her the club's fourth-highest goalscorer in history, and has been nominated for the Ballon d'Or Féminin twice.

Bay FC will play its inaugural season in the NWSL in 2024, sharing a stadium with the San Jose Earthquakes of Major League Soccer.