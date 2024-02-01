Shaka Hislop reacts to Tottenham's gritty 3-2 home win over Brentford to move into fourth place in the Premier League. (1:01)

Tottenham have beaten Barcelona to the signing of teenage Swedish prodigy Lucas Bergvall, a source has told ESPN.

The 17-year-old appeared set on a move to Camp Nou but Spurs have convinced Bergvall to choose a move to north London after agreeing terms with his club, Djurgardens, in a deal worth around €10 million ($10.9m) plus add-ons.

Bergvall turns 18 on Friday and is expected to fly to London within the next 24 hours to undergo a medical ahead of agreeing a five-year deal which will begin in the summer.

Lucas Bergvall is set to join Tottenham ahead of next season. Michael Campanella/Getty Images

The midfielder had met senior officials at Barcelona and Tottenham in recent days as the two clubs vied for his signature and it will be viewed as a major coup by Spurs that they have won the race for his signature.

Bergvall will spend the rest of this season at Djurgardens before joining Tottenham's first team at the end of the season.

Also on Thursday, Tottenham announced that Argentine striker Alejo Veliz has joined LaLiga side Sevilla on loan for the rest of the season.