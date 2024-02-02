Open Extended Reactions

The Philadelphia Union signed veteran midfielder Alejandro Bedoya to a new contract and an expanded role with the organization on Thursday.

Bedoya, 37, added the title of player development and front office specialist to his on-field duties heading into the 2024 MLS season, after reports emerged late last season that the Union wasn't planning on offering him a new deal.

"His leadership and work ethic are still vital components to our team's success, and his passion, commitment, and insights after serving in unofficial business and leadership capacities over the years will contribute greatly to his new role," sporting director Ernst Tanner said. "We are confident that his contributions as a developmental mentor and a front office specialist will benefit the overall organization and are grateful to be able to welcome him back."

Bedoya has spent his entire MLS career with Philadelphia, registering 22 goals and 33 assists in 214 MLS matches (204 starts) since 2016.

He set a career high with seven assists in 28 matches (25 starts) last season when the Union were eliminated from the Eastern Conference semifinals by FC Cincinnati. He also helped the Union to the 2022 MLS Cup, where the team lost to LAFC on penalties.

"Philadelphia is my home, and the Union is my club. This is the only Major League Soccer team I have ever played for and where I want to stay," Bedoya said. "The development and ever evolving success of both the team and the organization from the first day I started here until now has been nothing short of incredible to witness, and I'm grateful to be able to continue to contribute to both sides of the business going forward.

"I will continue to give everything I have to this organization, and I look forward to a successful 2024 campaign."

Bedoya played in France, Scotland and Sweden before joining the Union. Internationally, he earned 66 caps with the U.S. men's national team, competing at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and winning the Concacaf Gold Cup in 2013 and 2017.

