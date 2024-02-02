Pep Guardiola talks about Erling Haaland's return to Man City's squad and their place in the Premier League title race after their 3-1 win vs. Burnley. (1:06)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has rubbished suggestions Erling Haaland is unhappy at the club.

Haaland has been the subject of reports in Spain which have suggested the striker wants to end his stay at the Etihad Stadium because he dislikes Manchester and the weather in the city and secure a summer move to Real Madrid.

But Guardiola believes the 23-year-old, who has returned to the team following two months out with a foot injury, is settled and is not looking to leave.

"I don't know, you have to ask the media from Madrid," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday.

"Maybe they have more info than we have. We don't have that feeling that he's unhappy. He was [unhappy] because he could not play for two months because he was injured but maybe the media from Spain, and especially Madrid, have more information than us."

Erling Haaland has a contract with Manchester City until 2027. (Photo by Danilo Fernandes/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Haaland scored 52 goals in 53 goals last season to lead Guardiola's side to a historic treble and has already got 19 in 23 games this term. He made his return from injury in the 3-1 win over Burnley on Wednesday, coming off the bench to play the final 20 minutes.

The 23-year-old is halfway through his second season at the Etihad, where he has a contract until 2027.

He has been continually linked with a move to Real Madrid since his time at Borussia Dortmund with reports that the Spanish giants would eventually like to sign both the Norway international and Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé, who could be a free agent at the end of the season.

"We cannot say he didn't adapt quickly and he was not fine since he arrived -- just the level he showed since he arrived on day one," Guardiola said. "But we cannot control what people say. What's important is he's happy. And when he's unhappy, he will take his decision."