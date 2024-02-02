Sheffield United Women's manager Jonathan Morgan was sacked Friday after just one year for what the club described as "conduct before arriving at Bramall Lane."

"Due to new information that has come to light within the last few days with regards to Mr Morgan's conduct before arriving at Bramall Lane, the club has reached the conclusion that Mr Morgan's position is no longer tenable and his employment with the club has been terminated," the Women's Championship side said in a statement.

Morgan's management agency also terminated their contract with the coach on Friday, referring to a relationship he had with a player under his charge.

"In the last 24hrs we have learnt new information regarding Jonathan Morgan and a relationship with a player under his charge. We will no longer be working with him in any capacity and the termination of our relationship is with immediate effect," Tongue Tied Management said in a statement.

"The termination of this contract is a critical measure in preserving the integrity of our agency."

Jonathan Morgan has been dismissed as Sheffield United Women's manager. Matt McNulty - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Last month Morgan resumed his duties at the club after a three-month investigation into his conduct following the death of Sheffield player Maddy Cusack found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Morgan was blamed by Cusack's family for her deteriorating mental health before she died on Sep. 20 at age 27. Derbyshire police did not treat the defender's death as suspicious.

On Jan. 25 the FA launched an investigation into the circumstances around Cusack's death.

"Luke Turner has agreed to take the role of interim head coach for the foreseeable future, including Sunday's Women's Championship fixture at Durham Women," Sheffield United added.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.