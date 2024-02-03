Former Everton and Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.
Fellaini, who recently finished a four-year stint at Chinese side Shandong Taishan, said on Instagram that he is bringing his 18-year playing career to an end.
The midfielder, who made 87 appearances for Belgium, spent six years at Everton before joining United in 2013. He spent a further six years at Old Trafford, where he scored 22 goals in 177 appearances.
"I am writing this post to announce that after a career of 18 years, I am retiring from professional football," Fellaini wrote on Instagram. "What an incredible journey it has been! I am so grateful to have played the sport I love at the highest level."
Fellaini won the FA Cup and Europa League during his time at United and helped Belgium finish third at the 2018 World Cup.