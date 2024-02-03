Carlo Ancelotti says it would be unprofessional to respond to Xavi & Laporta's accusations that Real Madrid influence LaLiga referees. (0:41)

Open Extended Reactions

Kylian Mbappé has decided to join Real Madrid once his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires this summer, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The news was first reported by Le Parisien.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Last month, ESPN reported that Mbappé had been offered a contract by Madrid and, according to a source, he is expected to announce his decision to join the 14-time European champions next week.

Mbappé has not yet informed PSG or Real Madrid, sources said, but his decision has been taken.

The 25-year-old's desire to be allowed to play with France in the Olympic Games on home soil in the summer will be an important part of the negotiations with Madrid.

And, given Mbappé's previous U-turn over a move to the Bernabéu in 2022, there is always the possibility that he could change his mind until the deal is actually signed by both parties. However, his move to Madrid now finally looks set to come to fruition this summer.

Kylian Mbappé is set to leave PSG after six seasons at the club. Gao Jing/Xinhua via Getty Images

One source told ESPN that PSG offered Mbappé a pay rise on his €72 million ($77.8m) gross salary but their proposal was rebuffed by the France international. Sources consulted by ESPN said that by choosing to leave the club as a free agent, Mbappé will be opting out of bonuses that amount to around €100m.

His wages at Madrid, according to a source, are expected to be half of what he currently earns at PSG.

The France captain, who grew up idolising Bernabéu legends Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo, has always dreamt of playing for Madrid and, according to a source, he feels it is the right time in his career to move to the Spanish capital.

Sources told ESPN that PSG had two scenarios prepared for their future plans -- one that involved Mbappé staying at the club and one that didn't. However, according to sources, there had been a feeling in the club for a few weeks that he would leave.

Now that his future has been decided, PSG will follow their plan B and, according to sources, have identified AC Milan's Rafael Leão as Mbappé's replacement.