Uzbekistan are Asian Cup's nearly men once again after shootout loss to Qatar

Having featured in all eight editions of the tournament since their debut back in 1996, Uzbekistan are now a regular fixture of the AFC Asian Cup.

From 2004, they have never failed to make it out of the group stage and their steady rise -- even if they appear to still be some way off the level of leading lights such as South Korea, Japan and Iran -- means they now head into each tournament as dark horses.

Only once however have the White Wolves managed to reach the semifinals -- in 2011, when they finished fourth.

And after Saturday, that record of just failing to reach the next level continued following a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Qatar on penalties after they had done so well to come from behind and force a 1-1 draw.

Being eliminated by the hosts and defending champions via the lottery of the shootout is hardly anything to be embarrassed about, especially given the way they took to the game to the more-illustrious Qataris.

Still, there will be an inevitable sense of despair in the Uzbekistan camp over what will feel like a real missed opportunity to take a real step forward.

They will certainly rue the manner in which they helped Qatar take the lead three minutes before the half-hour mark.

After coming from behind to force a draw with Qatar before losing on penalties, Uzbekistan depart the 2023 AFC Asian Cup without a single defeat to their names despite coming up against four teams that reached the round of 16. KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

Utkir Yusupov has been one of the most impressive goalkeepers throughout the tournament, so it was unfortunate that he had to fumble at the worst possible moment -- allowing a cross from Hassan Al-Haydos that ricocheted off a defender to squirm out of his grasp and into the back of his own net.

But Uzbekistan are never fazed coming up against the big boys of Asian football, and were always going to muster a response.

Having already issued a few warnings, an Uzbek equaliser would duly arrive when Odiljon Hamrobekov's industry saw him drive from midfield and break into the box before rifling away a shot that skimmed the fingertips of opposition goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham before nestling into the bottom corner.

Thereafter, neither side were able to find a winner even with the additional 30 minutes of extra-time, although it was Uzbekistan who looked the likelier as they mustered a total of 15 shots on goal to Qatar's nine.

The contest -- and a spot in the last four -- would now be down to penalties.

Even though there is a sentiment that anyone who steps up in such a situation deserves credit regardless the outcome simply for showing courage under such pressure, the shootout always deliver heroes and villians.

With three efforts down and two to go, things were looking good for Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan's inspirational captain Jaloliddin Masharipov would suffer the cruel fate of missing the decisive penalty against Qatar -- after his attempt straight down the middle was comfortably saved by Meshaal Barsham. KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

While Rustam Ashurmatov did have their second attempt saved, Yusupov did the same to deny Almoez Ali before Qatar's Al-Mahdi Ali Mukhtar blazed wildly over to hand the Uzbeks a 2-1 advantage.

Nonetheless, there was one final hero waiting to emerge and, unfortunately for Uzbekistan, it was Barsham.

The 25-year-old, who has only recently in the past year or so established himself as Qatar's first choice in goal, would go on to produce two more stops from Zafarmurod Abdurakhmatov and Jaloliddin Masharipov to pave the way for Ró-Ró to fire home the winning spot-kick and ignite wild scenes of celebration from the home fans.

It was cruel on Uzbekistan, particularly for 20-year-old Abdurakhmatov -- who had not even been capped ahead of the Asian Cup -- and captain Masharipov, who had led them brilliantly throughout the tournament but whose gamble to send his attempt straight down the middle backfired spectacularly.

When the dust settles, Uzbekistan should look back on their campaign with pride.

Considering Saturday's result was technically a draw, they depart from Qatar without tasting defeat and that includes ties against four teams that reached the knockout round -- having come up against both Australia and Syria in the group stage.

They continue to prove they belong in the upper echelon of Asian football.

Yet, they will now have to shoulder the tag of nearly men once more -- at least until they have another go at the next Asian Cup in 2027.