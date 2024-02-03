Open Extended Reactions

DOHA, Qatar -- Australia defender Harry Souttar believes that "uncalled for" targeting of players crossed a line during the Socceroos' Asian Cup campaign, while Australia's player's union has called for greater online protections after multiple national team members were subject to abuse after their loss to South Korea.

Australia's bowed out of the Asian Cup on Friday in dramatic circumstances. After taking the lead through a first-half Craig Goodwin strike, the Socceroos conceded a heartbreaking 96th-minute penalty which led to Korea's equaliser before an exquisite Son Heung-Min free kick in the 104th minute confirmed Australia's 2-1 loss.

Substitute defender Lewis Miller gave away both the free kick and penalty that led to the goals and, while his teammates and coach Graham Arnold were quick to rally around the 23-year-old, he soon became the target of online vitriol. Mitchell Duke, meanwhile, posted on Instagram that he was taking a break from social media after receiving abuse, including death threats, following two missed chances. Defender Gethin Jones was inactive against Korea due to a groin injury but has also been targeted for personal attacks in Doha.

Speaking to media after the loss to Korea but before the scale of the abuse directed at his teammates became apparent, Souttar was quick to make it very clear that he didn't take issue with critiques and analysis of the Socceroos' performances but, instead, lines that he felt had been crossed via the targeting of individuals.

"Maybe I'll regret saying this a little bit later on, but I just think as a whole we can just get behind the team better," he told ESPN and AAP. "We were heavily criticized in the group stages and rightly so, because sometimes you can play better. But I just think there's a lot of negativity around it that's uncalled for. Reading something from people still back home, yeah, it just doesn't sit right.

"We're a close group and when someone gets targeted or a certain someone gets targeted. It puts your back up a little.

"[We're] trying to do something good. And yeah, it doesn't come off all the time, but I just think we can get behind the boys a lot better in certain situations. That's just my opinion. I know, a lot of what's written and what's said and the fans is really good.

"I just think sometimes, you've got to know where you're at. We're at a major tournament, we've topped the group, a good result in the round of 16."

The Socceroos are one of several teams to encounter elevated levels of online toxicity during the Asian Cup, with Son observing that Korean fans had "crossed the line" amidst his side's laboured group stage progression and Japanese keeper Zion Suzuki subjected to racial abuse after making an error in his side's group stage loss to Iraq.

Iraqi journalists attempted to accost coach Jesús Casas after the Lions of Mesopotamia were eliminated by Jordan in the round of 16 and that game's match official Alireza Faghani received threats and had his personal details posted online after he gave a second yellow card to Iraqi attacker Aymen Hussein for excessive celebrations.

It was just two months ago that FIFA and FIFPro released a report on online abuse during the 2023 Women's World Cup, which found that one in five players were the subject of targeted discriminatory, abusive or threatening messaging.

This included Matildas' defender Ellie Carpenter, who was forced to limit replies on social media after becoming the subject of abuse that former Socceroo captain Craig Foster called "vile, misogynistic garbage," following an error against England in the semifinal.

"We are incredibly proud of the team, and it is an honour to represent this group of players and people," Professional Football Australia co-chief executive Beau Busch told ESPN and AAP.

"Social media abuse by those occupying the cheap seats is not new. However, despite proactive steps being taken in the A-Leagues, effective responses remain rare, leaving athletes exposed to abhorrent abuse.

"Our national team players make immeasurable personal and professional sacrifices to represent Australia and deserve much better than toxic social media abuse and should be able count on better protection from those who administer competitions."