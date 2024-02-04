Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hailed his side's performance in their win over Liverpool on Sunday. Getty

Mikel Arteta has said he believes Arsenal are firmly in the Premier League title race and vowed to learn lessons from last season after beating leaders Liverpool 3-1 at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring on 14 minutes in a raucous atmosphere before a Gabriel own-goal on the stroke of half-time drew the visitors level.

A comical mix-up between Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker gifted Gabriel Martinelli the chance to put Arsenal in front on 67 minutes before substitute Leandro Trossard added a third in stoppage-time to move Arsenal within two points of Liverpool and above Manchester City into second place.

"We are there, that's for sure," said Arteta. "We want to continue to be there. We've been really consistent all season, if not you aren't where we are today.

"We take it game by game, the availability of the squad is going to be crucial. We have learned that from last season. Let's try to make that happen.

"It was an extraordinary game, an incredible performance from the players and our people. That's the best atmosphere I've seen all season.

"We demanded that. We had to go to a different level and connect it again to the demands that this league has. I think the players left absolutely everything.

"They put their heart and soul in every single ball. I cannot be any prouder because I know how hard it is to beat this team, how much you have to suffer and how much you have to process to do what we did on the ball."

Saka limped off injured with 11 minutes to go but Arteta played down the severity of that problem and added that the fitness issue that caused Gabriel Jesus to miss the game will only keep him out for a matter of "days."