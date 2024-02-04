Transfer Talk: Man City to battle Man Utd for Olise signature

Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window is now closed in Europe's top leagues, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around as we look ahead to the summer. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: City, United to battle for Olise

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will battle it out with his cross-city rival Erik ten Hag for Manchester United's top target and Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, according to The Sun.

City see the Frenchman as one of their main priorities of the summer to upgrade their right-hand side, while United are hoping the 22-year-old will be the first flagship arrival of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era.

Olise, who had to leave the field with injury during Palace's 4-1 loss to Brighton on Saturday, has impressed with his combination of pace, trickery and ability to create chances. He turned down the chance to move to Chelsea last summer to stay with the Eagles but may feel the end of the season is the right time to move on, particularly if he feels he can get some game time at his new club, something he wouldn't have been guaranteed at Chelsea given the huge turnover in personnel.

Expected to command a fee of around £60 million, Olise has scored six goals and added three assists this season. He is contracted to Palace until 2027.

- Al Hilal are planning another offer for Manchester United's Portugal international Bruno Fernandes, according to The Sun. The Saudi Pro League side are hoping to partner the 29-year-old with Neymar next season in what would be a formidable attack. Al Hilal tried and failed to sign Fernandes in January, with Fernandes turning the Saudi club down to stay in Manchester, but the Sun believes Al-Za'eem's next offer will test the player's resolve, and that of the United hierarchy.

- West Ham United and Nottingham Forest are already interested in Le Havre star Arouna Sangante, but both clubs are likely to be gazumped by one of Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan or any of England's top six, according to Football Insider. Both Forest and the Irons made Deadline Day enquiries about a possible loan switch for the 21-year-old, which were rejected by the Ligue 1 club which instead would rather he departed in a long-term deal. The Senegal defender and Le Havre captain can play both in the centre and on the right, and his outstanding form this season has attracted interest from Chelsea and both Manchester clubs as well. He's contracted until 2026.

- With sources telling ESPN that Kylian Mbappé will join Real Madrid in the summer, The Telegraph says that Paris Saint-Germain have turned their attention to Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. PSG sporting director Luis Campos reportedly wants to replace the outgoing World Cup winner with someone he trusts, and Osimhen worked with Ocampos at Lille before leaving for Napoli. PSG will likely face competition for Osimhen, though, with Manchester United and Chelsea also linked with the 25-year-old. Campos is also said to be considering AC Milan flyer Rafael Leao, who was also at Lille around the same time.

- Manchester United are hoping to fend off interest in star midfielder Kobbie Mainoo by boosting his contract, according to Ekrem Konur. He believes that a number of Premier League and LaLiga clubs are monitoring Mainoo's situation, and that while United were planning on rewarding the 18-year-old with a new deal at the end of the season, they may have to work faster than planned. Mainoo has been one of the star's of the season, his importance to the team encapsulated by his injury-time winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers midweek.

- Argentina striker Mauro Icardi is pushing for a return to Serie A from Galatasaray, according to Calciomercato. The 30-year-old has been in sensational form since his move to Turkey, scoring 18 goals and grabbing seven assists in his 31 appearances so far. Icardi was the subject of interest from Real Madrid in January, with Los Blancos wanting to bolster their injury-ravaged forward line. Galatasaray were unwilling to negotiate, however, and Icardi is more interested in a return to Italy. An Internazionale fan, he's said to be willing to drop his salary to return to the San Siro.

- Leicester City centre-back Harry Souttar has told ESPN that he intends to stay and fight for his place in the Foxes' starting line-up after missing out on a move in the January transfer window. Everton, Sheffield United and Leeds United were all linked with the towering Socceroos star but none were able to reach an agreement with the runaway Championship leaders.