Stats: Mbappe hits 20, Saka has 10 and 10, Chelsea's unwanted 4

It has been another entertaining weekend of European football with big results for title-chasing teams.

In the Premier League, Arsenal overcame the challenge from table-toppers Liverpool to beat them 3-1. In La Liga, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid played out a 1-1 draw while Barcelona beat Alaves 3-1.

In Bundesliga, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen secured victories with the latter still being unbeaten in the league and topping the table. Seria A saw a big match between top two teams Inter Milan and Juventus with the former winning it 1-0 and increasing the lead to four points at the top.

ESPN's By The Numbers has the best stats from the weekend:

4

Chelsea conceded 4+ goals in consecutive league games for a second time under Mauricio Pochettino, something that hadn't happened since December 1989.

4

Rasmus Hojlund, 21, becomes the youngest player to score in four consecutive Premier League appearances for Manchester United.

10 and 10

Bukayo Saka has joined Darwin Nunez as the only players from Europe's top 5 leagues with more than 10 goals and more than 10 assists in all competitions this season.

10 and 10

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (11 goals, 10 assists) became the first player to reach double figures for both goals and assists in the Premier League this season and also the first player to achieve this for Aston Villa in a top-flight campaign since Dwight Yorke in 1995-96.

10

Tottenham's Richarlison has scored 10 Premier League goals this season. Four with left foot, three with right foot and three with head.

9

Ilkay Gundogan has provided nine assists this season in all competitions for Barcelona, his best tally in a single campaign in his career in Europe's top five leagues.

2

Barcelona's Vitor Roque (18y 340d) is the second youngest player to score and be sent off in the same match in the 21st century after Fernando Torres in September 2002 (18y 179d v Sevilla).

6

Inter Milan have won each of their first 6 matches in 2024 in all competitions. This is only the third time the team has recorded 6 wins in the first 6 matches in a single calendar year after 2007 and 1943.

8

Luka Jovic's 8 of his 11 career Serie A goals have been as a substitute -- four of those sub goals were game-winning goals, including the latest one against Frosinone.

8 and 8

AC Milan's Olivier Giroud is one of the four players in the big 5 European Leagues 2023-24 with 8+ goals scored (11 for him) and 8+ assists delivered, alongside Mohamed Salah, Ollie Watkins and Leroy Sane.

24

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane is tied with Luca Toni (2007-08) for the most Bundesliga goals by a Bayern Munich player in his debut season -- 24.

13

Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz has 13 assists in all competitions this season, the most by any player from Europe's top 5 leagues.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe scored his 20th league goal of the season as his team beat Strasbourg 2-1.

(Stats courtesy: ESPN Stats and Information Group)