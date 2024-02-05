Julien Laurens hits back at critics of Arsenal's celebrations after their win over Premier League title rivals Liverpool. (1:58)

Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard has hit back at criticism of his team's celebrations after Sunday's win over Liverpool, insisting his team will "stay humble."

TV cameras showed Ødegaard taking photos of club photographer Stuart MacFarlane after the final whistle at the Emirates, but Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher said the players should have gone straight down the tunnel after the win, while co-pundit Gary Neville suggested it demonstrates the team's "immaturity."

"I think everyone who loves football, who understands football, they know how much it means to win this game," Ødegaard said when asked after the game if he thought the celebrations were over-exuberant.

"And if you're not allowed to celebrate when you win a game, when are you allowed to celebrate? We are happy with the win and we'll stay humble.

"We keep working hard and we prepare for the next one -- but you have to be happy when you win."

Martin Ødegaard took a camera from Arsenal's club photographer after the game finished Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal are set to be fined £25,000 ($31,388) after receiving six yellow cards during the clash between two title contenders, as three of the starting back four and halftime substitute Jakub Kiwior were cautioned, along with Kai Havertz and Declan Rice.

Arsenal's 3-1 win over Liverpool leaves them second in the Premier League, two points behind Jurgen Klopp's team. Manchester City are in third, a further three points behind Arsenal, but have two games in hand.