Transfer Talk: Mbappe's wage demands could scupper Real move

The winter transfer window is now closed in Europe's top leagues, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around as we look ahead to the summer. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Mbappe's Madrid move in jeopardy?

Kylian Mbappe's proposed move to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain has hit a stumbling block over wages, according to the Independent.

Sources told ESPN on Saturday that the 25-year-old World Cup winner will swap Paris for Madrid in the summer, however this latest suggests that Los Blancos and Mbappe are still no closer to agreeing the details of his contract.

Mbappe has seemingly decided it's time to move on from the French capital, and it appears as though he's opted for the Bernabeu ahead of a switch to England, but Madrid's offering so far appears to have underwhelmed both the player and his entourage.

Madrid have courted Mbappe for some time and thought they were close to landing him two years ago, only for the striker to remain at the Parc des Princes.

PSG still have an offer on the table for the France international, though it isn't much of an improvement on his existing deal. The French league leaders are of course hoping he'll stay, but that appears unlikely.

Liverpool and Arsenal have previously expressed interest in Mbappe, but neither club is willing to shatter their wage structure for him.

- Manchester City have agreed to sign Barcelona target Sávio from Troyes in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The talented Brazilian is currently on loan at Girona after he joined Troyes for a record fee in 2022. He's yet to play a game for the French side, and while a number of other English and German clubs were also interested in the 19-year-old, he'll now see out for the rest of the season at Girona, currently in the race to win LaLiga, before moving to Manchester at the end of the campaign.

- Christian Eriksen could leave Manchester United as early as this week in a move that would see him join Galatasaray, according to The Mirror. The Turkish transfer window remains open until Feb. 9 and Eriksen is said to have held talks with Galatasaray over a switch from Old Trafford. The 31-year-old joined United on a free transfer from Brentford in the summer of 2022 and has since made more than 50 appearances under United boss Erik ten Hag. However, the Dane has made just three appearances since mid-November, and with the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo ahead of him, it appears as though Eriksen's game-time at United will be limited, hence the switch.

- Tottenham Hotspur target Lloyd Kelly has rejected several offers of a new contract at AFC Bournemouth, but Spurs could be beaten to his signature by one of a number of Italian and German clubs. That's according to Football Insider, which believes that Spurs may miss out on Kelly as a result of him being able to discuss a free summer move with foreign sides now that he's in the last six months of his contract. AC Milan and Juventus lead the race for the defender, but there is also interest from Germany. Bournemouth are keen to keep Kelly who has made 14 appearances this season and 130 in total during his time on the south coast.

- Everton are potentially losing two key players this summer, with Football Insider suggesting Newcastle United are compiling a dossier on Amadou Onana, and Manchester United are favourites to land Jarrad Branthwaite. Onana, 22, was the subject of interest in January but the Toffees were unwilling to let the midfielder go as a result of their precarious league position. Newcastle are now planning a swoop for the Belgium international at the end of the season. Meanwhile, United are favorites to land 21-year-old defender Branthwaite who has enjoyed a stunning breakout season with the Merseysiders. The England under-21 international has made 26 appearances in 2023-24 and could be the perfect long-term replacement for the outgoing Raphaël Varane.

- Orlando City SC are closing in on the permanent signing of Colombian 32-year-old forward Luis Muriel from Atalanta, according to Moretto Matte. With the MLS window still open, the Lions are hoping to take advantage and seize an experienced forward from Serie A. Now 32, Muriel has enjoyed profitable spells in front of goal while at Udinese, Sampdoria and Fiorentina.