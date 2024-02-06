How to watch Copa del Rey semifinals on ESPN+

Open Extended Reactions

On Tuesday, the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals gets underway.

This will be the 122nd Copa Del Rey. Last year, Real Madrid were the Copa del Rey champions, but Atletico Madrid eliminated the defending champions 4-2 in the round of 16.

Here's everything you need to know about the Copa del Rey semifinals.

How can I watch the Copa del Rey semifinals?

FEB. 6

Mallorca vs. Real Sociedad (Leg 1): English coverage begins at 2:55 p.m. ET on ESPN+, and Spanish coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

FEB. 7

Atletico Madrid vs. Athletic Club (Leg 1): English coverage begins at 3:25 p.m. ET on ESPN+, and Spanish coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

FEB. 27

Real Sociedad vs. Mallorca (Leg 2): English coverage begins at 3:20 p.m. ET on ESPN+, and Spanish coverage will also be available on ESPN+.

FEB. 29

Athletic Club vs. Atletico Madrid (Leg 2): English coverage begins at 3:20 p.m. ET on ESPN+, and Spanish coverage will also be available on ESPN+.

Which team is the favorite?

ESPN BET currently has Atletico Madrid (+125) as the favorite to win the Copa del Rey, followed by Athletic Bilbao (+275) and Real Sociedad (+300). Mallorca is listed at +800.

Where can I find more soccer coverage from ESPN?

Check out ESPN's soccer hub, which features breaking news, in-depth analysis, transfer talk, features and much more!