Duncan McGuire made his debut for the United States in a friendly against Slovenia last month. Getty

United States international Duncan Mcguire's proposed loan move to Blackburn Rovers from Major League Soccer side Orlando City has broken down due to an "administrative error", the English Championship side said in a statement on Wednesday.

The news comes just five days after Orlando had announced that the United States international would be joining Blackburn on a six-month loan with an option to buy.

Blackburn said the deal was not approved by the English Football League "due to the registration documents being submitted after the 11pm transfer deadline."

"All of the necessary signed paperwork had been completed prior to 10pm on Thursday February 1st, however due to an administrative error, the forms were not processed within the prescribed time," Blackburn said in their statement.

"Detailed discussions with legal representatives and the relevant football authorities have taken place over the past few days to try to reach an urgent and positive resolution to the matter.

"The club's lawyers have prepared the required papers and sent to the EFL Board, who will consider the case on Thursday February 8th."

McGuire, who scored 15 goals for Orlando last season, will remain in the UK until the EFL Board announces its decision and if his registration isn't approved, he will return to the U.S and rejoin the MLS side.

"Should the appeal be refused then Blackburn Rovers will attempt to reach a pre-contract agreement with Orlando City over the coming weeks to enable the player to officially join the club on a permanent basis when the 2024 summer transfer window opens," thr English club added.

Blackburn, who won the Premier League in 1995 but haven't featured in the top division since their relegation in 2012, are 19th in the Championship.