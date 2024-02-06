Leonard Solms debates whether South Africa can surprise Nigeria to reach the AFCON final. (1:51)

Open Extended Reactions

Victor Osimhen has been cleared to join the Nigeria squad in Bouake ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations semifinal against South Africa on Wednesday, but still remains a doubt to play for the Super Eagles.

The African Player of the Year was left behind when the squad travelled on Monday with a team statement saying he was suffering from a stomach discomfort.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

However, Osimhen was conditionally cleared on Tuesday but only to travel, according to NFF Director of Communications Ademola Olajire.

"He was only cleared to travel as the abdominal pain has come down a bit," Olajire told ESPN.

"But he has not been cleared to play. The medical team will continue to monitor him when he gets here and they will make the final decision whether he plays or not after he is examined later tonight."

Victor Osimhen remains in doubt for Nigeria's AFCON semifinal. Photo by ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images

There is still no indication of the exact nature of the abdominal discomfort or what might have caused it, and team officials are keeping tight lipped on that count.

Osimhen has played a key role in Nigeria's run to the semifinals. He has been involved in four of the team's six goals, including scoring in the 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea in their opening game of the tournament.

The forward's energetic running, high press and aerial threat has provided the foundation on which Nigeria's organised defending is built around.

If he fails to pass the late fitness test, coach Jose Peseiro will still have quality options to call upon in Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho, Nice's Terem Moffi and Trabzonspor's Paul Onuachu.

Onuachu has been the only substitute so far for Osimhen this tournament while Iheanacho and Moffi are yet to get any game time.

But Nigeria are not alone with the injury troubles.

South Africa will be without midfielder Thapelo Maseko, who suffered a hamstring injury in the penalty shootout victory over Cape Verde.

Head coach Hugo Broos confirmed that the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder's tournament is over but that he would remain with the squad for the rest of the competition.