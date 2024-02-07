Transfer Talk: Olise, Branthwaite key to Man Utd's new data-led transfer plans

Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window is now closed in Europe's top leagues, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around as we look ahead to the summer. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United's new data-led transfer plans

Manchester United are looking to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise and Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, according to The I.

The two targets have reportedly been shortlisted as part of a new data approach being utilized by the Red Devils, who want to utilize metrics to identify stronger fits for their squad in the future.

Olise, 22, who has contributed to nine goals in 11 league matches for the Eagles this season, is said to be the primary target for United manager Erik ten Hag this summer. The club has also been impressed by 21-year-old Branthwaite who has been a regular starter for the Toffees, having made 26 appearances across all competitions.

ESPN sources reported on Tuesday that United were also keeping an eye on a number of players with expiring contracts, including Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan David and Khephren Thuram, with the recruitment team looking to usher in a new-look era under new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Michael Olise and Jarrad Branthwaite have reportedly been shortlisted as part of a new data approach being utilized by Man United. Vince Mignott/MB Media | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona are bracing themselves for offers for Frenkie De Jong and defender Ronald Araújo in the next transfer window, according to Sport. It is reported that they won't rule out considering "high proposals" for both players in the summer, although sporting director Deco is keen to handle their contract situations in order to keep them at the club. De Jong, 26, has already been approached by the Blaugrana over a new deal, while the process to sign 24-year-old Araujo to new terms has been accelerated.

- Several Premier League clubs are keeping close tabs on VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 27-year-old was linked with a potential exit from the Bundesliga side in January and, although no move materialised, his £17.5 million release clause will still be active in the summer.

- AC Milan remain interested in Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo, reports Calciomercato. The Rossoneri are keen to land him on a free transfer in the summer, with the Cottagers yet to agree to a contract extension on his deal that has less than six months remaining. The 26-year-old is currently allowed to discuss a pre-contract agreement with clubs based outside of England.

- Internazionale are looking to confirm a deal to sign Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, says Relevo's Matteo Moretto. A verbal agreement is believed to have already been reached between the club and the 29-year-old, who is set to join the Nerazzurri on a free transfer. He has contributed to four goals in 19 league appearances this season.

- A deal between Orlando City SC and Atalanta for striker Luis Muriel is close, reports Nicolo Schira. It is reported that the deal is now in the final stages, with the 32-year-old set sign a contract that keeps him on the club through 2025, but also includes an option clause that could keep him with the MLS side for an extra year. It is expected that the deal will be completed in the "next 48 hours."