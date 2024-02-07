Mark Ogden explains the off-field circumstances that coincided with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United in 2009. (1:23)

Galatasaray have decided against making an approach for Christian Eriksen in the final days of the Turkish transfer window but they will likely step up their interest in the Manchester United midfielder in the summer, a source has told ESPN.

The January transfer window in Turkey closes on Feb. 9 and although Galatasaray were interested in Eriksen, there is little confidence that a deal can be done before the deadline.

Eriksen is now set to stay at Old Trafford for the rest of the season, but a source has told ESPN that Galatasaray are keen to revisit a deal for the Denmark international in the summer.

The 31-year-old, who arrived at United on a free transfer in 2022, has a contract until 2025.

He remains a key member of Erik ten Hag's squad but has lost his place in the starting side team following the emergence of 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro's return from injury.

Christian Eriksen looks set to move to Galatasaray in the summer. Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

United have won their last three games with a midfield three of Mainoo, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes with Eriksen an unused substitute.

Eriksen's last start was in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Jan. 14.

United also signed Mason Mount from Chelsea last summer but there is expected to be further changes to their midfield next summer.

The futures of Eriksen and Casemiro -- under contract until 2026 -- are up in the air while the club are veering towards not making Sofyan Amrabat's loan move from Fiorentina permanent.

United have the option of making the Morocco international's move permanent at the end of the season for a set fee of €20 million ($22.5m) plus another €5m ($5.3m) in add-ons.