Open Extended Reactions

A parting of ways can be initiated either way.

So, just because a defiant Jürgen Klinsmann says -- in the wake of South Korea's disappointing semifinal elimination at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup -- that he will not resign, that does not mean the Korea Football Association cannot opt to dispense with his services.

The question is, will they?

Recent history bodes well for Klinsmann given the KFA are far from a trigger-happy organisation.

In the past decade or so, only Uli Stielike has been outrightly given the sack. Instead, the modus operandi of the KFA sees them allow their coaches to run down their contract and then opt against an extension as was the case with Klinsmann's predecessors Paulo Bento and Shin Tae-Yong.

When Klinsmann was unveiled as the new man at the helm of South Korea last February, it was revealed he had signed a contract through to the 2026 FIFA World Cup -- a tournament that they should have no real difficulty qualifying for over the next year and a half.

And on paper, bowing out of the Asian Cup in the last four following a shock 2-0 loss to Jordan, while not ideal for a team that were genuine contenders to win a first title since 1960, is far from an outright failure.

But while there may not be immediate cause for concern for Klinsmann, that is not to say that he will be on a tighter leash now with plenty of areas to show improvement in.

By now, anyone that has remotely kept abreast of developments surrounding South Korea in the past year would be aware of the various criticism directed Klinsmann's way.

His decision not to permanently move to Asia. An apparent disinterest in the domestic K League and neglect of the additional talent that could be at his disposal.