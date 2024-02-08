Open Extended Reactions

Three members of former boy band Boyzone are to appear at a Chorley FC game this weekend as part of a deal that could see Ronan Keating, Shane Lynch and Keith Duffy become the "face of the club," according to the non-league team.

Chorley play Solihull Moors in the fifth round of the FA Trophy on Saturday at their ground Victory Park in Lancashire, England, with the club saying Boyzone's "presence at the game will undoubtedly create an electric atmosphere, filled with music, joy and a shared love for football."

Chorley, who play their league football in the Vanarama National League (England's fifth tier), said the band's appearance was part of an "ongoing collabration" that "has the potential to bring our town into the limelight like never before, generating a buzz and publicity that will shine a bright light on Chorley and the local area."

According to the BBC, Brian McFadden of one-time Boyzone competitor Westlife will also be attending the match.

Boyzone performing at the London Palladium in October 2019. Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Boyzone was created in 1993 and had six No. 1 singles in the UK. According to Spotify, the now-disbanded group remain popular, accruing 2.1 million monthly listeners.

Celebrity involvement in football clubs has become more commonplace following the success of Wrexham under the ownership of Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.