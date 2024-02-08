Open Extended Reactions

Former England and Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard joined South Korean side FC Seoul on a two-year deal on Thursday, making him the best-known foreign player ever signed by a K League club.

The 31-year-old, a World Cup semifinalist with England and Europa League, League Cup and FA Cup winner with United, has been a free agent since he left Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

"I've always wanted different challenges and to create new memories in my career, and I believe being in South Korea is the perfect place for that," Lingard said in video released by the club.

FC Seoul, who play at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, are one of the best supported clubs in the K League and have won the title six times, most recently in 2016.

Jesse Lingard said he had several offers before choosing FC Seoul. FC Seoul

More than 200 fans were at Incheon airport to greet Lingard when he landed to complete a medical and other formalities earlier this week.

"I have received several offers since last summer," Lingard added at a news conference in the South Korean capital on Thursday.

"Other clubs only made verbal offers. FC Seoul sent a written offer. Club officials showed their sincerity by coming to Manchester to check on my physical condition. At that time, I decided to sign with FC Seoul."

FC Seoul kick off the new K League season away at Gwangju FC on March 2.