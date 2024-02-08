Manchester United have released a special collection of apparel inspired by one of the city's most famous and revered musical heroes, the Stone Roses.
- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)
With designs inspired by the paint-splattered artwork that adorned the legendary Mancunian band's eponymous debut album, the retro-infused collection includes various items of pre-match and warm-up kit, T-shirts, tracksuits, and of course, the obligatory bucket hat.
This Is the One 🎵❤️— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 8, 2024
Introducing the United x @adidasFootball x Stone Roses collection, inspired by the iconic 1989 debut album 🍋
Available now ➡️ https://t.co/WdJTlHSGCQ
The artwork was originally created by Stone Roses guitarist John Squire, who formed the band along with frontman and vocalist Ian Brown in the early 1980s.
🌹 Roses 🌹 Are 🌹 Red.#MUFC || @adidasFootball— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 8, 2024
They later became a staple of the "Madchester" scene following the release of their first album in 1989 and have had a major influence on countless bands and artists ever since.
United have also marked the release of its Roses Are Red collection with a short film that features a small cast of fans and Reds past and present including Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, and Gary Neville.