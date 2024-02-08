Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool midfielder Thiago has suffered another injury setback after playing his first game of the season last Sunday, a source has told ESPN.

Thiago, 32, came off the bench in the 85th minute of Liverpool's 3-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal on Sunday in what was his first game for 10 months.

However the former Spain international, who is in the final year of his contract at Anfield, looks set for another spell on the sideline after suffering a muscle injury.

Thiago's last game before the five-minute cameo at Arsenal was against West Ham in April 2023.

Thiago has suffered another injury setback. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Injuries have punctuated Thiago's time at Liverpool, with the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona playmaker recording just 18 appearances in the Premier League last season, four of which were as a substitute.

It comes as a major blow to Jurgen Klopp's side as they continue to battle for four trophies this season.

It remains to be seen when midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai will return after he missed the clash against Arsenal, while Mohamed Salah is still recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained while playing for Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool are next in action on Saturday, hosting Burnley at Anfield in the Premier League.