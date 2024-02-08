Open Extended Reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in Al Nassr's starting XI for Thursday's friendly game against Al Hilal.

The Portugal forward has shaken off a muscle problem that led to Al Nassr postponing their pre-season tour of China last month.

The former Real Madrid star also missed his team's 6-0 win against Inter Miami on Feb. 1, a game that would have seen him face Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo will captain Al Nassr against Al Hilal. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Ronaldo, who turned 39 on Monday, resumed training with his team this week and will captain Al Nassr in the friendly at the Kingdom Arena.

He last played for Al Nassr in a 4-1 league win at Al Taawon on Dec. 30.

AL Nassr are second in the Saudi Pro League, seven points adrift of leaders Al Hilal after 19 games.