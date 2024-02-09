Transfer Talk: Man United won't compete for Toney signature

Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window is now closed in Europe's top leagues, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around as we look ahead to the summer. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

Top Story: Man United won't compete for Toney

Manchester United are aware that Chelsea and Arsenal are leading the way in their attempts to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney, as has been reported by The Daily Star. With that in mind, the Red Devils' bosses are refusing to be drawn into a financial battle to sign the 27-year-old.

Erik ten Hag is still keen to bring a top-class forward to Old Trafford ahead of the 2024-5 season and is keeping an eye on Toney, who has made it clear that he wants to leave Brentford. Bees boss Thomas Frank has also said that Toney is almost certain to leave during the summer.

Alongside Man United, Chelsea and Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur are also alert to the England international's situation.

However, there are suggestions that Brentford will demand a £100 million transfer fee for Toney, a sum that new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe thinks is too much, believing the number should be closer to the £70m mark. Further, he is unwilling to enter a battle with Chelsea and Arsenal in the transfer market to sign him.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is attracting interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United. Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Toney has played three Premier League matches since returning from his eight-month gambling suspension, scoring against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham in the first two of them.

Paper Gossip

- Liverpool are ready to challenge Arsenal in their efforts to sign Real Sociedead midfielder Martín Zubimendi, according to FootballTransfers. The Reds are willing to meet the 25-year-old's €60m release clause, while Arsenal are long-term admirers and are also preparing to make a move in the summer.

- Corriere dello Sport have offered an insight into the players that Juventus are considering ahead of the summer transfer window. The paper speculates that the Turin giants are very keen on midfielder Teun Koopmeiners despite Atalanta valuing the 25-year-old €40m, while they are also looking at Shakhtar Donetsk's Georgiy Sudakov, Al Ahli's Gabri Veiga, Lazio's Felipe Anderson and Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee.

- Newcastle United are leading the way to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, according to Football Insider, which adds that the Toffees want a transfer fee of between £50m and £60m for the 22-year-old. There will also be competition from Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta and his recruitment team monitoring Onana ahead of the summer.

- Dean Huijsen has only played six times for AS Roma, but he has impressed so much that Calciomercato suggests the Serie A club are already thinking about trying to renew the defender's loan for next season. Juventus ensured that the short-term arrangement included no option to make the 18-year-old's deal permanent, and the negotiations for another loan will be difficult to complete as competition is expected from abroad.

- Manchester United have prepared a new contract proposal for midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, who adds that initial discussions have begun between the two camps. The Red Devils want the 18-year-old to be a crucial part of their project and are offering a salary increase.