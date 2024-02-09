Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss the escalating fallout of Lionel Messi missing Inter Miami's friendly with a Hong Kong XI. (1:49)

Inter Miami is in talks to sign Argentinos Juniors and Argentina youth international midfielder Federico Redondo, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

Redondo is the son of former Real Madrid, AC Milan and Argentina national team midfielder Fernando Redondo.

Cesar Luis Merlo was the first to report Inter Miami's attempts to sign Redondo. One ESPN source described the talks as "advanced."

Redondo, 21, qualifies as a U22 signing, a roster designation that allows him to be signed with a reduced hit of $200,000 on Inter Miami's salary budget.

Federico Redondo scored in Argentina's draw 3-3 draw with Paraguay in Olympic qualifying on Thursday. FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images

According to the Miami Herald, Inter Miami is set to offer an $8 million transfer fee in order to sign Redondo.

Another U22 signing, Facundo Farías, is expected to miss the entirety of the 2024 season due to a torn ACL he sustained in a friendly against El Salvador's national team last month.

Redondo first broke into the Argentinos Juniors lineup during the 2022 season. He's gone on to make 59 league and cup appearances, scoring two goals.

At youth international level, Redondo made four appearances with Argentina at the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup, as well as six appearances with the U23s in the ongoing CONMEBOL pre-Olympic qualifying tournament.

Were he to make the move, Redondo would also join Argentine great Lionel Messi on Inter Miami's roster.