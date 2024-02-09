Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window is now closed in Europe's top leagues, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around as we look ahead to the summer. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barcelona seeking new stars despite financial stressors

In two separate reports before the weekend, Diario Sport have linked Barcelona with Chelsea's Enzo Fernández and Everton's Amadou Onana.

The first report focuses on Fernandez, suggesting that the 23-year-old Chelsea midfielder is keen on making a move to the Blaugrana. This comes amid reports that the Argentina international wants to leave Stamford Bridge, though any departure would be difficult due to both his status as a key player for Mauricio Pochettino and his lengthy contract, which runs until 2032.

Fernandez is still "seduced" by the idea of playing for Barcelona, yet the report admits that a move could be unlikely even if they add that nothing is impossible.

In the second report, they state that Deco has identified Everton's Onana as the missing piece that can bring extra consistency and physicality to the club's midfield. Xavi Hernandez had focused on more technical players for that position, but Deco is now moving forward -- Xavi has already confirmed he will leave the club this summer -- and has already made contact with the concerned parties.

The main obstacle to any potential move for the 22-year-old is Everton's demands of €60m as well as interest from Chelsea and Arsenal, with the Gunners being the most serious of the Premier League clubs.

Deco is trying to bring Onana in for €40m, as various players would need to be offloaded to meet the €60m valuation.

-- Germán reporter Christian Falk has offered some insight into Bayern Munich's search for a midfielder in the summer transfer window. He states that Argentinos Juniors' Federico Redondo, 21, and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot, 28, have been added to the Bavarian club's list. That sees them join Real Sociedad's Martín Zubimendi, 25, and Fulham's João Palhinha, 28. (Bayern had tried to sign Palhinha last summer, only for the move to collapse on Deadline Day.)

-- Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are both looking at Genoa forward Albert Gudmundsson, reports Calciomercato. The Serie A club rejected an offer of €22m plus add-ons from Fiorentina in January as they are demanding €30m for the 26-year-old, and Premier League interest has only added to the confidence that they can bring in that figure.

-- Juventus want to sign Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso as a free agent when his contract ends in the summer, reports Tuttosport, who adds that the 28-year-old's salary of €4m is within reach for I Bianconeri. The fact that Hermoso is positionally flexible across the back line and left-footed also adds to the appeal for Juventus.

-- Clubs from England, Spain and Germany have enquired about Borussia Dortmund winger Charles Herrmann, reports Florian Plettenberg, who adds that Brighton & Hove Albion have been monitoring him. BVB want the 18-year-old to stay beyond his current contract's expiration this summer and talks regarding a renewal are scheduled.

-- PAOK defender William Troost-Ekong has caught the attention of Saudi Arabian clubs with his performances as Nigeria captain at the Africa Cup of Nations, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. The 30-year-old is happy at the Greek Super League leaders, but Saudi interest in the former Udinese and Watford centre-back is strong.

-- And finally, the Mirror speculate that Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah could be keeping an eye on the situation of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé. The suggestion is that the 31-year-old could either join PSG or strengthen his own position in contract negotiations at Anfield if Mbappe moves to Real Madrid.