United States men's national team international Daryl Dike was carted off the pitch in tears on Saturday after suffering a foot injury during West Brom's trip to Ipswich in the Championship.

Dike, 23, has struggled with injuries since joining West Brom -- he has played just four times in England's second tier this season after tearing his Achilles in April 2023 -- and played only 10 minutes from the substitute's bench on Saturday before going down hurt.

Dike was visibly distraught as he left the pitch at Portman Road and was applauded by fans of both teams as the cart went down the tunnel.

He only returned from that Achilles injury in January, scoring his only goal of the season in the FA Cup third round against non-league Aldershot.

West Brom manager Carlos Corberan said the club would wait for scans before discussing the severity of Dike's latest injury.

"The injury is to the left foot, the same place as his Achilles injury," Corberan said after the game. "We don't know if it is as serious as the previous injury.

"You can imagine how he feels, I said to him we need to wait for the results. Everyone is affected when you see someone suffer an injury. We are all going to wait for the results to see the damage.

"We will be with him, but we need to be patient. He had a similar feeling with his previous injury."

Dike has played 10 times for the USMNT, scoring three goals, with his last appearance coming against El Salvador in March 2023.

The Oklahoma native joined West Brom in January 2022 from Major League Soccer's Orlando City, but he sustained a season-ending hamstring injury in his first start for the club later that month.