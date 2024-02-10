Transfer Talk: Man Utd target De Ligt upset at Bayern snub

Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window is now closed in Europe's top leagues, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around as we look ahead to the summer. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: De Ligt unsettled at Bayern Munich

Matthijs de Ligt isn't completely happy with his situation at Bayern Munich and could leave the Bavarian giants during the summer, according to Florian Plettenberg.

The main reason is that the 24-year-old isn't among manager Thomas Tuchel's favoured options for the defending Bundesliga champions when all of Bayern's defenders are fit and available.

That stance was displayed during Bayern's 3-0 defeat against title-contenders Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, when De Ligt was left on the bench for the entire 90 minutes despite impressing and scoring in the victory over Borussia Monchengladbach a week earlier.

De Ligt's current contract runs until 2027, but it currently seems unlikely that he will be staying in Bavaria that long. The Netherlands international is sure to have interest when the next transfer window arrives, with Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Barcelona among the European giants that have been linked with him in recent times.

In addition to addressing De Ligt's situation, Plettenberg also suggested that Tuchel remains keen on the idea of signing Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo.

Tuchel has regularly been linked with the 24-year-old in recent times -- with reports stretching back to before the January transfer window -- although no move for the Uruguayan has materialised yet. Araujo's current contract at the Blaugrana runs until the summer of 2026.

Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt did not appear pleased to be missing out on such a crucial game on Saturday. ANP via Getty Images

- Matìas Soulè, the winger on loan at Frosinone from Juventus, has plenty of interest from Germany with Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen all looking at the 20-year-old, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport. Elsewhere, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Brentford, Southampton, Nice and AS Monaco are all said to be interested too.

- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has given Napoli assurances that he will listen to proposals from the Serie A club before considering any offers from abroad, reports Calciomercato. The 22-year-old winger has a contract that runs until 2027 but has received large offers from a number of Saudi Pro League clubs hoping to sign him, while there was previously interest from Real Madrid.

- Liverpool are hopeful that they can renew the contracts of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to Football Insider. All three players have contracts that are set to expire in 2025, but the Reds are confident that they will be able to convince the trio to stay if the club shows the right ambition with their plans for the post-Jurgen Klopp era.

- Brentford's Ivan Toney has said "what will be, will be" with regards to his future, according to the BBC. The striker was apparently less than impressed with Bees manager Thomas Frank's suggestion that the club might have to let the 27-year-old leave if he still has a year on his contract at the end of the season.

- Fabrizio Romano has referred to Union Berlin centre-back Danilho Doekhi as "one to watch next summer," stating that Serie A, Premier League and Bundesliga clubs are monitoring him. The 25-year-old scored the winner against Wolfsburg this weekend and has a contract that ends in 2025.