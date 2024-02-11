Craig Burley explains how Real Madrid managed to completely shut down one of the best attacking teams in Spain. (1:14)

How Real Madrid stopped one of the most attacking teams in Spain (1:14)

Open Extended Reactions

Jude Bellingham suffered a high ankle sprain in Real Madrid's win over Girona in LaLiga on Saturday, the club have said in a statement.

Bellingham scored twice in the 4-1 victory against title rivals Girona that saw Madrid go five points clear at the top of LaLiga, however the England international came off before the hour mark with an injury to his left ankle.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti said after the match that Bellingham would undergo tests, and Madrid confirmed on Sunday he suffered a sprained ankle.

The club did not give a timeline for his return, although he is reportedly expected to be out for the remainder of the month.

The injury comes at a busy time for Madrid, who return to Champions League action on Tuesday with a round-of-16 tie against RB Leipzig before facing Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga next weekend.

Bellingham is Madrid top scorer after taking tally for the season to 20 in all competitions -- 16 of which have come in LaLiga.