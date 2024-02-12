Open Extended Reactions

Atlético Madrid striker Álvaro Morata sustained a bone contusion and sprained the internal lateral ligament of his right knee during their 1-0 defeat by Sevilla, the LaLiga club said on Monday.

Sources have told ESPN that Morata, the joint-top scorer in the Champions League this season with five goals from six matches, is set to miss around three weeks but is determined to return in time for second leg of the Champions round-of-16 tie against Inter Milan on March 13 for a potential comeback. He will miss the first leg against Inter on Feb. 20.

Morata had limped off the pitch in tears during the 46th minute of the game against Sevilla on Sunday.

Atlético did not reveal a timeline for Morata's return.

Álvaro Morata was visibly emotional after sustaining the injury against Sevilla on Sunday. Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

"On Monday morning he underwent an MRI scan to determine the extent of the injury... He is awaiting further treatment," Atlético said in a statement.

The 31-year-old Spain captain is also Atlético's leading goalscorer in LaLiga this season, having netted 13 times in 22 matches.

