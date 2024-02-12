Transfer Talk: Mbappé's move to Real Madrid in jeopardy?

Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window is now closed in Europe's top leagues, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around as we look ahead to the summer. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Mbappé's move to Madrid in jeopardy?

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé is reportedly yet to decide upon his future, leaving the French outfit and Real Madrid in limbo.

Mbappé is having another stellar season in France, notching 30 goals in just 29 appearances, but his current deal with PSG is set to expire in June, leaving the 25-year-old free to discuss terms with other clubs. While it was widely understood that Mbappé was going to join Real Madrid, The Athletic indicates that a move may not materialise.

The report says that while the Frenchman was leaning towards a move to Los Blancos, his representatives have not been convinced by their offer, with their proposal less than what was offered in negotiations during May 2022. As a result, this has stalled any potential switch to the Spanish giants, with Mbappé still mulling over his options.

It is reported that PSG have offered the forward several options for a contract renewal, including short-term and long-term deals, which remain on the table. Real Madrid reportedly cannot match PSG's offer, although Madrid's president Florentino Perez could prove instrumental in negotiations to tempt Mbappé to the Santiago Bernabéu.

The saga continues.

- Wolverhampton Wanderers will demand a fee between £50m-£60m for forward Pedro Neto, with Liverpool lurking, per Football Insider. The 23-year-old is under contract at Molineux until 2027, which has allowed the Premier League outfit to demand a hefty fee for the Portugal international. The report reveals that Liverpool could be tempted into an approach, with Neto a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah, while Arsenal also hold an interest.

- Arsenal are confident that midfielder Ethan Nwaneri will remain with the club, despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester City, suggests Football Insider. The report indicates that the 16-year-old is in the plans of Gunners manager Mikel Arteta for next season and has agreed upon a professional deal which will come into effect once he turns 17 in March. It is reported that this should secure his long-term future at the Emirates, though Chelsea and Manchester City are expected to continue to monitor the midfielder.

- Manchester United are monitoring RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko ahead of a summer approach, reveals TeamTalk. United are keen to add to their forward options in the summer to provide assistance to Rasmus Hojlund, with the report suggesting that Sesko has been identified as a potential target. However, it is also reported that Arsenal have shown an interest in the 20-year-old, whilst Chelsea could also be tempted into an approach, as the Blues also look to add more firepower to their forward line.

- Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski is set to agree a long-term contract with Internazionale, reveals Fabrizio Romano. It is suggested that the 29-year-old has already completed his medical with the Italian giants, with the Poland international expected to join Inter in July, alongside FC Porto forward Mehdi Taremi. Zielinski reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Inter several weeks ago and looks set to depart Napoli on a free transfer in the summer.

- Sporting CP have sent scouts to monitor Newell's Old Boys winger Brian Aguirre, according to Ekrem Konur. The 21-year-old has featured for Argentina's under-20 side and has previously been reported to have attracted the attention of Leicester City, though a move did not materialise. Aguirre featured in Newell's Old Boys' recent victory over Club Atlético Unión, providing an assist in a 3-1 win.