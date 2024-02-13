European Team of the Week: Arsenal dominate, Vinicius Jr stars

Open Extended Reactions

Each week, we will bring you the best performers across Europe's top five leagues (English Premier League, German Bundesliga, Spanish LaLiga, French Ligue 1 and Italian Serie A) using the unique WhoScored ratings system.

The ratings are based on a comprehensive algorithm that uses Opta data during live matches, with more than 200 raw statistics, that gives us a single rating from 1-10 (1 being bad; 10 being excellent) weighted according to a player's influence within a game.

Find out more about how the ratings are calculated at WhoScored here. Here are the top players from the last round of action.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Goalkeeper: Maduka Okoye (Udinese | Serie A) - 8.37 rating

Udinese dented Juventus' title chances with a 1-0 win at the Allianz Stadium on Monday night with young goalkeeper Okoye key. The 24-year-old made six saves to keep a clean sheet.

Right-back: Josip Stanisic (Bayer Leverkusen | Bundesliga) - 8.36

Stanisic picked the perfect game to score his first Bundesliga goal for Bayer Leverkusen as he netted in the 3-0 win over parent side Bayern on Saturday night. The Croatian loanee scored with his only effort on goal, and chipped in with additional returns of four tackles, three clearances and three successful dribbles.

Centre-back: William Saliba (Arsenal | Premier League) - 8.30

The first of four Arsenal players in the XI, Saliba scored his second league goal of the season as the Gunners dismantled West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Saliba was able to pick out a teammate with ease in Arsenal's 6-0 win, returning a success rate of 97.4% with his 76 pass attempts.

Centre-back: Montassar Talbi (Lorient | Ligue 1) - 8.43

Linking up with Saliba at the heart of the defence is Lorient centre-back Talbi. The 25-year-old held firm in Les Merlus' 2-0 win over Reims, making seven clearances, including one off the line, three tackles and two interceptions.

Left-back: Ian Maatsen (Borussia Dortmund | Bundesliga) - 8.61

Maatsen registered his second assist of the season as Dortmund eased to a 3-0 win over Freiburg on Friday night. The young left-back turned provider for Niclas Füllkrug late on at Signal Iduna Park from his only key pass, while the 21-year-old defended well, too, as he made three tackles and two clearances.

Right midfield: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal | Premier League) - 9.67

Saka reached double figures for league goals for the third season running with his brace in Arsenal's 6-0 win at West Ham on Sunday. Saka got the better of goalkeeper Alphonse Areola with two of eight shots and was unfortunate not to add an assist having made three key passes.

Central midfield: Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal | Premier League) - 9.22

The Norway midfielder's second assist in Sunday's London derby was his fifth of the campaign. He made seven key passes and mustered a 94.8% success rate from 115 passes.

Central midfield: Declan Rice (Arsenal | Premier League) - 9.84

Declan Rice did well against his former team. EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

Rice was directly involved in three of the Gunners' six goals on his old stomping ground, providing a pair of assists from four key passes and bagging his fourth league goal of the season with his only shot. He also had one interception and one clearance.

Left midfield: Jan-Niklas Beste (FC Heidenheim | Bundesliga) - 8.52

FC Heidenheim claimed just their second away league win of the season as they beat Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday afternoon, with Beste key. Indeed, he was directly involved in both Heidenheim goals, following up his assist for Lennard Maloney's 12th-minute opener with a goal of his own six minutes later and had three key passes and one shot in total.

Striker: Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund | Bundesliga) - 9.37

Malen scored his eighth and ninth league goals of the campaign in Friday's 3-0 win over Freiburg. The Dutchman struck with two of four shots and would have had an assist were it not for his teammates' profligacy as he made five key passes.

Striker: Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid | La Liga) - 9.78

Los Blancos eased to a 4-0 win over LaLiga title rivals Girona on Saturday evening to move five points clear at the top of the table, with the Brazilian forward directly involved in three of Real Madrid's four goals. The 23-year-old fired Carlo Ancelotti's side ahead in the sixth minute and followed that up with assists for Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo either side of half-time.