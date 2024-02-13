Open Extended Reactions

Leah Williamson has returned to the Lionesses' squad ahead of friendlies with Austria and Italy in Spain.

Williamson captained England to the European Championship triumph in 2022 and is back in the squad for the first time since she injured her ACL in April last year. That severe injury saw her miss the Women's World Cup but she made her return to the pitch in January in Arsenal's 6-0 win over Reading.

Since then she started against West Ham in the WSL and Manchester City in the FA Cup and will look to her play her first international football later this month since helping the Lionesses to their Finalissima triumph in April 2023.

"Yeah, of course it's really nice, especially for her," England manager Sarina Wiegman said of Williamson. "She's back and gaining minutes at Arsenal. She's doing well and it'll be great to see her next week in camp. It's really nice to have her back, she's a very good player. Even though she's been out for months, her decision making is really good and she's still building."

The only other change to the squad which faced Netherlands and Scotland in England's final two Nations League matches in December sees Jess Park take the spot of Katie Zelem. Millie Bright remains unavailable through injury. "Millie is in rehab and is on the plan," Wiegman said. "She's in a good place and needs more time. It's step by step."

Leah Williamson made her comeback in January. Getty

But there is no place in the squad for the in-form Manchester United forward Nikita Parris, who has 15 goals in 16 matches. "Of course the competition up front is really high," Wiegman said of Parris. "Because of the competition we made other decisions. We've noticed her playing well in the No.9 position. We've had a conversation with her but I've made decisions with other players in this camp. She's available and we're watching her very closely."

England will take on Austria on Feb. 23 and Italy on Feb. 27 at the Estadio Nuevo Mirador in Algeciras before they start their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

"This camp is where the road to Euro 2025 in Switzerland begins," Wiegman said. "Playing against strong teams like Austria and Italy is just the preparation we need before we kick off our qualifying campaign in April. I am really looking forward to getting back on the grass with the squad.

"It is the first time we will be back together as a group since last year. Travelling away for this camp will give us a great opportunity to connect again on and off the pitch and allow us to give minutes to many players. Being in Spain with hopefully good weather and excellent facilities is the perfect setting for the work we need to do as a team to get us ready for another very important year ahead."

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Khiara Keating.

Defenders: Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy

Midfielders: Grace Clinton, Fran Kirby, Jess Park, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh,

Forwards: Rachel Daly, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead, Alessia Russo