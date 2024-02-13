Luis Miguel Echegaray believes Man United are true contenders to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season after their 2-1 win over Aston Villa. (1:04)

Open Extended Reactions

English clubs spent 80% less on international transfers compared to their record spending in January 2023, a FIFA report released on Tuesday said.

FIFA said the total number of international transfers across men's and women's football -- meaning players who moved from one country to another -- increased to a record 5,073, but English clubs were uncharacteristically measured in their spending.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

- Men's January transfer grades: Forest get a B+ for Reyna loan

English clubs' restraint on spending has been heavily linked to the Premier League's enforcement of Profit and Sustainability rules (PSR) that has seen Everton face a 10-point deduction, as well as an additional charge alongside Nottingham Forest.

Outside of England, spending was mostly unaffected. FIFA said the total amount spent on international transfer fees amounted to $1.46 billion -- a reduction of 8.2% compared to last January -- although it still marked as the second-highest total in any January window in history.

French clubs spent the most last month after an outlay of $291.9 million.

However, English clubs' cautious spending did not translate into the women's game, with Chelsea signing forward Mayra Ramírez from Levante for a world-record fee in the region of €450,000 ($485,000) with a further potential €50,000 in add-ons.

FIFA also said women's football saw record spending of $2.1m, two-and-a-half times larger than last year.