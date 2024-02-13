Craig Burley gives his thought on Chelsea's 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace. (0:48)

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández has dismissed speculation he could leave the club this summer.

With Chelsea 10th in the Premier League and likely to miss out on the Champions League next season, there have been suggestions the Argentina midfielder could look to quit the club in June.

"I don't know where those rumours came from. Social networks I think. I totally deny it. I don't want to leave Chelsea, I'm very happy here," Fernández told ESPN.

"Since the first day they [Chelsea] have treated me wonderfully, I am very grateful.

"Regardless of what happens in football, I am grateful and I am happy at Chelsea. I will continue [here] as long as they want."

Enzo Fernández joined Chelsea in January 2023. Twitter: @ChelseaFC

Fernández, 23, joined Chelsea from Benfica in January 2023 in a €121 million ($152.8m) transfer deal shortly after winning the 2022 World Cup with Argentina.

He scored his seventh goal of the season in Chelsea's 3-1 league triumph at Crystal Palace on Monday.

"I've been improving the past few months," Fernandez said.

"I had started the season very well, then I had some ups and downs, but now I am finding myself again, finding that feeling of being well again.[I'm] grateful to my teammates and the coaching staff, who fully trust me, and to continue on this path, which is important."

Monday's result left Chelsea 13 points adrift of fourth place Tottenham, who hold the last Champions League qualifying spot.

Fernandez said the side are improving and has not given up hope of playing Champions League football with Chelsea next season.

"The victory at Crystal Palace is worth a lot to us," he said.

"Last week we defeated Aston Villa in the FA Cup. We are changing our attitude above all, and obviously this victory gives us confidence for what follows.

"The Premier League is very demanding. Throughout the season, we've had ups and downs in the league and that is why we find ourselves a little far away of the first places.

"But there is a long way to go, we have trust in our work, in a new team, and day by day we are improving to be able to meet the objective, we want to play in the Champions League next year."