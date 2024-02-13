Sebastian Salazar and Herculez Gomez discuss Christian Pulisic's form after six consecutive games without a goal or an assist. (2:29)

The United States men's national team will play Colombia in an exhibition match at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, on June 8 ahead of the Copa America.

The game, announced Tuesday, falls on a FIFA international fixture date, which means top Europe-based players will be available.

The U.S. may also play an additional exhibition a few days later.

The Americans open the Copa America, hosted in the U.S., against Bolívia in Arlington, Texas, on June 23, play Panama four days later in Atlanta and close group play July 1 against Uruguay in Kansas City, Missouri.

Colombia opens against Paraguay in Houston on June 24, plays Costa Rica or Honduras four days later in Glendale, Arizona, and finishes the first round against Brazil on July 2 at Santa Clara, California.