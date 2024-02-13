Transfer Talk: Barca eyeing move for PSG target Rafael Leão

Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window is now closed in Europe's top leagues, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around as we look ahead to the summer. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Barca eye move for PSG target Leão

Barcelona are keen to strengthen on the wing and want to bring in AC Milan attacker Rafael Leão, according to Diario Sport.

The Blaugrana are still facing financial troubles but are determined to sign a winger with talent and a goal threat. They also want a physical pivot, with Everton midfielder Amadou Onana of interest as long as a deal doesn't exceed €40 million, but it is understood that they will need a more substantial sum to sign the desired calibre of winger.

Barca had asked about Leroy Sané, but it seems as though the 28-year-old will sign a new contract with Bayern Munich. Leao, however, has hinted that this could be his final season with the Rossoneri, having first joined them in 2019.

The Portugal international represented Lille before that, and it is suggested that he doesn't want to return to Ligue 1 despite receiving reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain. Instead, the 24-year-old wants to have a new experience in England or Spain, and Barca are remaining informed on the situation with agent Jorge Mendes expected to be important in deciding Leão's future.

Leão has a contract that runs until 2028 and a release clause of €150m, but it is expected that Milan would be willing to negotiate to complete a deal -- especially as it is clear that Barca wouldn't be able to meet that figure.

Just days after PSG were rumored to be looking at Milan attacker Rafael Leão, Barcelona have emerged as contenders for his signature. Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Calciomercato have suggested that there will be further impacts in the summer transfer window if Matthijs de Ligt leaves Bayern Munich, adding that Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are keen on signing the 24-year-old centre-back. The Italian outlet says that Bayern could look to replace De Ligt with AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori, while Juventus defender Bremer may move to Old Trafford if Erik ten Hag's side can't argee a deal for De Ligt.

- LA Galaxy are in the final stages of agreeing a deal to sign Racing Genk winger Joseph Paintsil, says The Athletic. An agreement is said to be imminent, with the MLS side paying $9m for the 26-year-old if the move goes through.

- Juventus are looking at Borussia Dortmund striker Paris Brunner as they aim to bring in an exciting attacker to develop through their under-19 team, reports Calciomercato, which adds that Ajax Amsterdam and Barcelona will provide competition to sign the 17-year-old. He caught the eye on the way to winning the Golden Ball award during Germany's triumphant Under-17 World Cup campaign in 2023.

- Arsenal are weighing up a possible departure for midfielder Emile Smith Rowe during the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider. The 23-year-old has made just three starts this season and will have two years on his contract in June.

- Chelsea's plan for Pape Daouda Diong is that the midfielder will train with them in the coming months before joining Strasbourg for next season, reports Fabrizio Romano, with the final decision expected to be made in May or June. The 17-year-old is currently a player for Senegalese club AF Darou Salam, with an agreement having been reached for him to join the Blues in June 2024 when he turns 18.