Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has said he is open to the possibility of coaching in Major League Soccer in the future.

Scaloni, who guided Argentina to win the 2022 World Cup, said the arrival of foreign coaches to the MLS has "enriched" the league.

Asked if he would see himself managing an MLS team in the future, Scaloni, whose contract with Argentina runs until after the 2026 World Cup, said: "Yes, why not. I would like to. There would be no inconvenience. I have always liked challenges, challenges are always welcome.

"There are [MLS] teams that play in a very European way, which makes the league competitive. And there are other teams that still preserve more of the Latin tradition."

Scaloni developed a strong relationship with Lionel Messi during the World Cup-winning campaign. Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Argentina have several national team players competing in the MLS, most notably captain Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Atlanta United's Thiago Almada.

"It [MLS] has improved a lot and has started to look at young players with great potential, that have a lot of talent as is the case of Thiago [Almada] and [FC Dallas forward Alan] Velasco, as well as many others," Scaloni said.

"It is a growing league, that will keep on growing."