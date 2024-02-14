Lawson: Women's transfer records not slowing down any time soon (2:43)

Barcelona's 70-game winning run at home in Liga F was ended on Wednesday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Levante at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Barça beat Levante 7-0 when the two teams met in the Spanish Supercopa last month and another rout looked possible when Salma Paralluelo gave them a first-half lead.

However, Alba Redondo drew third-placed Levante level after the break and the Valencia-based side held on for a historic point.

Sporting de Huelva were the last team to take points off Barça as an away side in the league when they won 3-2 back on Feb. 13, 2019.

Since then, Barça had won every match played at home in Liga F, a streak which extended across four complete campaigns: '19-'20, '20-'21, '21-'22 and '22-'23.

This was also the first time Barça have ever failed to win at the Estadi Johan Cruyff in any competition.

María Méndez, Andrea Tarazona and Silvia Lloris, of Levante, celebrate after a 1-1 draw against Barcelona. Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

The defeat to Huelva came at the now demolished Mini Estadi and, since moving into their new home in the summer of 2019, they had won all 79 matches before drawing with Levante in their 80th fixture at the stadium.

Barça had won all 16 games in the league this season prior to Wednesday's game and, despite dropping points, they remain 10 points clear of Real Madrid in second.

The Blaugrana were last beaten in Liga F in May, when Madrid CFF beat them 2-1 on the final day of the campaign, long after they had wrapped up a fourth consecutive title.

Barça also won the Champions League last season for a second time, beating Wolfsburg 3-2 in the final after trailing 2-0 at half-time.

The team's manager, Jonatan Giráldez, announced recently he will leave the club at the end of the season to become the head coach at NWSL side Washington Spirit.