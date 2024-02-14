FC Juarez player Diego Chávez has died at the age of 28 following a car accident, the Liga MX club said on Wednesday.

"With profound sadness we inform the entire FC Juarez community that our player, Diego 'El Puma' Chávez, died early this morning on February 14," the club said.

"Our players, staff, technical staff, directors and all of us who make up this institution, are heartbroken by this unfortunate news, because more than just a player, today we have to say goodbye to a member of our large family."

Gracias, Puma, el #13 se queda para siempre entre nosotros. 🕊️🖤 pic.twitter.com/MMGNkkt5wM — FC Juárez (@fcjuarezoficial) February 14, 2024

Born in Veracruz, Mexico, Chávez made his Liga MX debut in 2015 with local side Club Deportivo Veracruz.

Capable of playing in the frontline and midfield, Chávez went onto play with several other Mexican teams, including Necaxa and Toluca. He spent two separate spells at FC Juarez, representing them in 2016-17 before rejoining the club in 2023.

Chávez also spent time abroad with Spanish lower league side Salamanca and Peruvian top flight club Carlos Mannucci.

Chávez was last included in the gameday roster for FC Juarez's most-recent match, away at Chivas on Saturday.