Transfer Talk: Madrid looking at move for Lille's Leny Yoro

The winter transfer window is now closed in Europe's top leagues, but there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around as we look ahead to the summer. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals.

TOP STORY: Madrid eyeing move for Lille's Yoro

Real Madrid could make a move to sign Leny Yoro with Paris Saint-Germain struggling to reach an agreement with Lille, as has been reported by Diario Sport.

Les Parisiens are very interested in the centre-back but would only be willing to complete a deal under strict financial parameters, which are far from the figures that Lille have demanded during negotiations.

The 18-year-old has recently switched agents, with Jorge Mendes coming in, and has been linked with various big clubs in recent months, including Liverpool, Real Madrid, and PSG.

Yoro was available for €20 million at the beginning of the season, but the growing interest in the defender and his impressive performances mean that Lille will now not accept anything under €60m.

The player's entourage have also increased their demands, but PSG are adamant that Lille have their proposal and must now accept or reject it.

Los Blancos have remained in contact with Lille president Olivier Letang and Yoro's family throughout the situation as they look to sign a centre-back for the future, having already expressed their desire to sign the Frenchman.

Carlo Ancelotti's strong lineup and the presence of various French players in Madrid make Los Blancos a top alternative if the PSG move doesn't go through, with the Spanish giants in no hurry to make a deal happen.

Real Madrid will look to beat PSG's interest and sign 18-year-old Leny Yoro from Lille. (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Diario Sport have reported that Barcelona have received offers for Ronald Araújo, Frenkie de Jong, and Raphinha. Bayern Munich have offered €70m for Araujo which would double the defender's current salary, while Tottenham Hotspur are offering €60m and €70m for De Jong and Raphinha respectively. There is also another Raphinha offer from an unnamed club.

- AC Milan want to sign Schalke midfielder Assan Ouédraogo but are facing competition from Napoli, Bayern Munich, and Eintracht Frankfurt, reports Calciomercato. The 17-year-old has a release clause worth €12m, while contacts between I Rossoneri and the player's agents have been positive, providing hope that a deal will be possible in the future.

- Benfica midfielder João Neves declined the chance to directly address his future in a press conference. As quoted by the Daily Mail, the 19-year-old said: "I promise to do my best in every training session, in every game, and I think that is one of my greatest qualities. I'm focused on Benfica and even more so on [Thursday's] game, which is the next one. I think I will do my best in every game and in every training session." This comes amid reported interest from Manchester United.

- Gregore, Jean Mota, DeAndre Yedlin, Robert Taylor, and Serhiy Kryvtsov are among the players who are available as Inter Miami need to have players depart to comply with MLS' roster regulations, as reported by The Athletic. Corentin Jean is another who could depart through a transfer, trade, or contract termination.

- Austin FC are finalising a deal to sign free agent centre-back Brendan Hines-Ike, who last played for D.C. United, as reported by The Athletic. The 29-year-old had been in DC since January 2022 and will now be earning significantly less than he was making last year.