Inter Miami has completed the signing of Argentinos Juniors and Argentina youth international midfielder Federico Redondo, the MLS club announced Friday.

Miami will pay a reported fee of $8 million to secure Redondo, who has signed a contract through the 2027 MLS season with a club option for 2028.

Redondo, 21, qualifies as an U22 signing, a roster designation that allows him to be signed with a reduced hit of $200,000 on Inter Miami's salary budget. He joins as a season-ending injury replacement for fellow U22 Initiative player Facundo Farías.

"We're pleased to bring an exciting young midfielder like Federico to Inter Miami," Miami's chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said as part of the club's announcement.

"He's a very promising player who is sharp with the ball at his feet, and shows awareness out of possession. We believe in his potential, but also feel he will immediately be a strong addition to our squad as we look to build on our successes in 2024."

The son of former Real Madrid, AC Milan and Argentina national team midfielder Fernando Redondo, Federico first broke into the Argentinos Juniors lineup during the 2022 season. He has gone on to make 58 league and cup appearances, scoring two goals.

Federico Redondo helped Argentina qualify for the 2024 Olympics. FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images

At youth international level, Redondo made four appearances with Argentina at the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup, as well as six appearances with the U23s in the ongoing Conmebol pre-Olympic qualifying tournament.

"I'm very happy to join a Club that is growing so much," Redondo said. "It's a great opportunity to share the pitch with top players. I'm looking forward to integrating in the group with my teammates. We have to go step by step but always dream big."

He now joins a strong Argentine contingent in Miami, led by eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino.

Farias, another Argentine, is expected to miss the entirety of the 2024 season due to a torn ACL he sustained in a friendly against El Salvador's national team last month.

Redondo is expected to fill the vacancy left by midfielder Gregore, who was transferred to Brazilian club Botafogo earlier this week.

Ahead of officially joining the MLS club, Redondo posted a farewell message to Argentinos Juniors on Instagram.

"Today I embark on a new chapter in my sports career. I want to say goodbye and thank the entire Argentinos family for the respect and affection they always gave me.

"To my teammates, the club workers, all the coaches, physical trainers, coordinators, executives, kit managers, medical staff and the fans for their unconditional support. ARGENTINOS ALWAYS IN MY HEART!"

Inter Miami began the 2024 MLS season with a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday and will next be in action at the LA Galaxy on Sunday.